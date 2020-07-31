Eric Trump Boasts About His Father’s ‘Great Numbers!!’ After New Rasmussen Poll Released

President Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate some new polling results. He shared what he felt was fantastic news with his followers and his post generated a lot of responses.

Trump’s tweet referenced new results from Rasmussen Reports that track the president’s daily approval numbers. His note expressed how thrilled he was to see a 50 percent approval, and he added several flag emoji to the tweet.

The newbreakdown from the polling entity also indicated that 48 percent of those polled responded that they disapprove. Additional percentages came in with 39 choosing strongly approve and 43 on the other end of the spectrum with strongly disapprove. That leaves the Commander in Chief with a net -4 approval.

As the site revealed, this does beat former President Barack Obama by a bit when comparing specific dates. The totals were calculated using a selection of 1,500 likely voters. There was a margin of error of three points.

“I am so glad! They are always making it look so bleak for him and it gets tiring to listen to!” one supporter praised.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Within the first few hours after Trump had shared this, more than 11,500 people liked the post. It was reshared by more than 3,000 folks and it also generated around 1,200 comments. Naturally, some of those were supportive responses. However, that wasn’t the case with all of them.

“It’s Rasmussen. Seriously. Did they ask anyone outside the White House or the trump family? Rasmussen is about as trustworthy as a trump on a charity board” one critic said.

A number of people used this opportunity to highlight other statistics associated with the current administration. Some focused on coronavirus-related specifics, while others leaned in on the state of the economy. These were not flattering notes.

As of this writing, it did appear that the negative responses outnumbered the positive ones.

“Super happy for y’all! Keep making America great!” someone tweeted.

“Oh yes. America is doing so well right now. This week had the worst economic numbers in US history, we are unable to travel to a majority of other countries, people don’t have jobs because of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic…” another person said in response.

Trump, his wife Lara, and others in the family’s inner circle are consistent in their praise and support for the current administration. They are already heavily involved in the reelection efforts heading into the November presidential election and given that, it’s not a surprise that these new polling results are generating some excitement within the group.