Vicky Aisha Nearly Busts Out Of Her Bikini Top In Flirty Close-Up Shot

Australian model Vicky Aisha gave her Instagram followers an up-close and personal view of her buxom curves on Friday, sharing a flirty new snap that saw her nearly popping out of her bikini top. The bombshell wore an insanely tiny floral number in a gorgeous, pastel-blue color, which laced up in the front. The item had small cups sporting a unique shape. They were similar to a half-moon and barely contained her voluptuous assets, causing her bosom to overspill almost on all sides.

Aside from the raunchy design, the bikini caught the eye with its playful print. It was adorned with yellow and pink flowers, along with different types of leaves — everything in the same pale, pastel shade as the backdrop. The piece sat low on her chest, exposing the entirety of her cleavage in addition to flashing quite a bit of sideboob. A delicate scalloped trim decorated the top of the minuscule cups, calling even further attention to her generous bust.

The bikini tied behind her neck with a thin white strap that inspired little confidence of not becoming undone. Vicky joked about the string breaking in her caption, penning a cheeky remark and encouraging fans to leave blue heart emoji under her photo. Surely enough, the comments section soon filled with hearts, along with a flurry of compliments.

The busty blonde opted for a simple background for the picture, posing against a plain white sheet. Her outfit and bronzed skin were the only splash of color in the shot. The steamy photo was closely cropped to Vicky’s chest, teasing a glimpse of her midriff. Likewise, the elegant ink on her chest line was on display, as were her intricate sleeve tattoos.

Vicky went all-out for the shoot, rocking a chic glam that emphasized her stirring blue eyes. She added some bling with a collection of tiny hoop earrings and showed off her ear piercing. The model pulled up her long tresses into a pair of double knots, leaving her accessories well within eyesight for her audience to admire. She pulled back her shoulders and gazed seductively into the camera, parting her lips in a provocative way.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction among her fans, who clicked the like button more than 16,600 times and left close to 400 messages in the first two hours of posting.

“You are so unbelievably stunning,” gushed one person, who prefaced their message with three blue hearts.

“Wow. Yes. You are perfect again today,” read a second comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

While many found it hard to take their eyes off her her incredible curves, some seemed to have fallen in love with her hairstyle.

“All I know miss Aisha is you are sporting my ALL TIME favorite ‘do!!” wrote one Instagrammer, who added a “#doubleknots” hashtag.

“Vicky, you’re very sexy in this style. You in Harley Quinn costume would be a show,” opined another fan.