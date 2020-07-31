Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Hook And Eye Crop Top

On Friday, July 31, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 28-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a paved pathway with numerous trees in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Miami, Florida.

Cindy flaunted her fantastic figure in a white hook and eye crop top and a pair of matching ribbed bottoms. The outfit, which was manufactured by the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, showcased her incredible curves and washboard abs, much to the delight of her audience. The model piled on the accessories, wearing a black shoulder bag, oversized sunglasses, layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings, numerous bracelets, and a ring worn on her index finger.

For the photos, the blond bombshell pulled back her honey-colored hair in a messy bun, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face.

In the first image, she arched her back and placed both of her hands on the back of her head. The following photo showed her holding on to her smartphone, while she flashed her beautiful smile. Cindy looked toward the camera and touched her purse strap in the third snap. She turned to the side for both the fourth and fifth photos.

In the caption, the social media sensation insinuated that the pictures were taken while she was running “[e]rrands.” Cindy, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re the cutest ever,” wrote one fan, along with a red heart emoji.

“[Wow] beautiful picture you look great [you] are very sweet and pretty,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely [s]tunning @cindyprado,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“So [g]orgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Cindy is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging black mini dress also from Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 26,000 times.