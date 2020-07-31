Zara Larsson Puts On An Eye-Catching Display In Short Shimmery Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Zara Larsson took to Twitter to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The Swedish singer uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress stunned in a shimmery black dress that featured long sleeves. The garment fell above her knees and displayed her decolletage. Larsson paired the ensemble with white thigh-high boots that gave her some extra height. On her Instagram story, she posted a video clip that showed off her dangling earrings. She styled her straight shoulder-length hair down with a middle part and opted for no other visible jewelry. Larsson kept her nails short and appeared to have applied silver eyeshadow for her makeup application.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a rainbow-colored wall from the thighs-up. Larsson parted her legs slightly and raised both hands to her shoulders. She looked down and glistened in the light.

In the next slide, Larson was snapped from head-to-toe from the side. She looked over her shoulder and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Larsson placed one hand on the colorful wall and pushed one leg forward.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Johanna Pettersson. Larsson didn’t add a geotag. However, also on her Instagram story, she shared another video clip of herself where she looked standing to be in an underground station. She was joined by other singers and a number of microphone stands.

In the span of 20 minutes, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Queen of my heart, see u in 2021 hopefully,” one user wrote.

“Queen. I’m in love with the dress,” another person shared, adding numerous heart emoji.

“You have a lot of fun in your life. This is the best identity of an artist,” remarked a third fan.

“THE LITERAL QUEEN,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black cut-out velvet dress that featured one long sleeve with tassels hanging off. Larsson accessorized herself with a couple of gold chain necklaces and small dangling earrings while sporting her hair scraped off her face and in a high ponytail. She informed fans that she will be performing her biggest show of the summer for everyone to watch at home.