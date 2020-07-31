Yanet Garcia Flaunts Pert Derrière In Colorful Leggings

Fitness model Yanet Garia has a figure worthy of envy and she kicked off the weekend with a sizzling snapshot that saw her showing off her pert derrière. On Friday, she shared a photo to her Instagram account that featured her wearing a pair of colorful leggings that highlighted her backside, which she teamed with a crop top.

Yanet sat near the side of the beach for the picture. The geotag indicated that she was at Pebble Beach, California. She perched on a wooden fence overlooking the ocean. A small rock outcropping jutted into the water several feet in front of her and a few trees and moss-covered rocks dotted the landscape. It was an overcast day, with the water and sky displaying gray tones. The skies might have been gloomy, but that did not appear to stop Yanet from enjoying the view.

The popular influencer’s leggings were black with bright, colorful details all over them. They appeared to have a ruched seam on the back, which accentuated her perky booty. They also had a high waist, which emphasized her slender midsection. The black top featured long sleeves and a scoop-cut hem, with the back hanging lower than the sides. The bottom of the number cut off a few inches above her waist, flashing a bit of bare skin.

Yanet faced the ocean with her back to the camera. She held one hand to her hair while her other rested on the fence. With an arched pose, she put her derrière on display. The move also emphasized her slim waistline. She gazed to one side as the wind blew her hair, which she wore down.

Within two hours of her sharing the post to her account, it racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Yanet kept the caption simple with heart, star and lightning bolt emoji.

Many of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of her English-speaking followers chimed in as well.

“What a lovely View,” quipped one admirer.

“You are very beautiful woman,” a second user wrote.

“Beautiful,” echoed a third fan.

“Wow your [sic] looking gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Yanet puts in the work to keep her body in shape. She often shares photos that show her working out in the gym, which almost always feature her in form-fitting attire that highlights her figure.

The brunette beauty also seems to enjoy sharing posts of her outfits that show off some skin. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that featured her wearing a pink swimsuit with daring cutouts.