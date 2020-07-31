Gabby Allen Rocks Zebra-Print Bikini While Living It Up In Ibiza

Gabby Allen shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, July 31, how she has been spending her vacation with a new post. The British fitness model and trainer took to the social media app to post a snapshot in which she rocked a swimsuit while enjoying the Mediterranean.

The photo showed the former Love Island star hanging out under a wooden beach tent filled with light blue towels and pillows. Allen sat over her heels in a three-quarter angle. She turned her head to the left to glance at the camera as she took a wine glass to her lips. Her eyes were soft and lips slightly parted. Allen was at the Nikki Beach restaurant in Ibiza, Spain, according to the geotag added to the post.

Allen had on a pair of bikini bottoms that featured a black-and-white zebra print with neon green edges and straps, which tied on the sides. She wore the string pulled up high, baring her curvy hips. As per the tag, her swimsuit was from That’s So You.

She paired her bottoms with a crop top boasting a tie-dye print. It had straps that narrowed near the neck, tying in the back.

A tray lay in front of her with what looked to be Japanese food. She accessorized her beach ensemble with a cowrie shell necklace, a couple of bracelets, several rings and gold hoop earrings. Allen wore her blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

In the caption, Allen noted that she is currently making memories while eating lots of prawn and enjoying copious amounts of rose wine.

The photo has garnered more than 14,800 likes and upwards of 60 comments within about five hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to share their reaction to the photo and to engage with Allen.

“Howwwww are you real [exasperated face] you look insane,” one user wrote.

“Cant tell you the envy right now [laughing-crying emoji].. looking spectacular,” raved another fan.

“Prawns are great for DHA and Iodine,” a third user chimed in.

“[L]ooks amazing lucky ducky you look great as well,” added a fourth fan.

Allen previously posted another snippet from her getaway with her fans, as The Inquisitr has noted. The image showed her leaning against a wooden structure as she stood in a red-and-white striped surface. She sported a two-piece that boasted a sun and moon print against a sky blue background. The top featured small triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage while the bottoms had thin straps that she wore all the way up on her waist.