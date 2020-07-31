Genesis Lopez Shimmies In Figure-Hugging Blue Mini Dress

On Friday, July 31, American model Genesis Lopez uploaded a tantalizing video for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip, which was filmed with her smartphone, showed the 27-year-old kneeling on wood flooring in a white-walled room with sunlight streaming through the windows. She appeared to be posing in front of a sizable mirror.

Genesis sizzled in a powder blue mini dress with puff sleeves and front-tie detailing. The skintight garment clung to her hourglass figure, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the feminine look simple and only accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

For the clip, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and a deep side part.

The video began with Genesis gazing at her phone screen, as she arched her back and touched her thigh. She then flipped her hair, while smiling sweetly. Eventually, she started to shimmy, drawing further attention to her incredible curves and slender waist.

The brief clip was paired with the song “Dime Cuantas Veces Remix” by Micro TDH, featuring Rels B, Lenny Tavarez, and Justin Quiles.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she had uploaded the post on a “Friday.” She also tagged the Instagram accounts of the artists who had recorded “Dime Cuantas Veces Remix.”

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” wrote a fan.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You’re incredible very adorable,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of smiling face emoji to the comment.

“[B]eautiful [I] love this color on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Genesis is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload posts that consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut plaid mini dress which accentuated both her décolletage and lean legs. That post has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.