Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Twitter Of Only Targeting ‘Conservatives’ With Bans & Not ‘The Left’

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s primetime show last night to discuss his thoughts on Twitter recently banning him for 12 hours over a controversial video about hydroxychloroquine. President Trump’s son said that the social media giant targeted conservatives for the type of suspension.

The video in question was from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors, and it claimed that the drug, which is used to treat malaria, is a cure for COVID-19. Another doctor also said that parents in the United States could send their children back to school without worrying about their safety despite uncontrolled community spread of the virus in many areas of the country. Although it was viewed at least 17 million times, Google, Facebook, and Twitter all removed the clip as harmful misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time,” Trump Jr. told Carlson. “I wrote my first book about justice and censorship coming from the big tech giants from California — as homogenous a group as you could possibly imagine. If they are censoring my account, they are censoring others, and they’ve been trying to do this for a while.”

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Trump Jr. also claimed that tech companies do several different things to silence conservative viewpoints.

“I’ve been talking about the deplatforming, that demonetization of people that are preaching conservative values because you have to note, this never happens to someone saying something that benefits the left. It only hurts conservatives.”

The president’s son also said that sharing the video didn’t mean that he endorsed what it said, but he also insisted that it was a must-watch clip. Instead, he merely wanted to put out an alternative to the narrative he claimed Americans had been force-fed, and he also noted that Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell got in trouble for similar reasons. Trump Jr. called out Twitter for allowing Chinese officials to use its platform to post disinformation about the coronavirus.

The host said that he felt the situation on social media needed to be corrected by Federal legislation, and he pointed out that it was censorship even if it didn’t come from the government. Carlson said that Big Tech censored science by hiding this clip, and he compared it to what the Chinese government does.

“If I see another Republican officeholder backed by Google and the Chamber of Commerce lecture me that it’s not really censorship because the government isn’t doing it, I’m going to go bananas,” the host said.