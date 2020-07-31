Frida Aasen Puts Incredible Figure On Show In Stylish Bikini

Frida Aasen put her model figure front and center on Friday, July 31, when she tantalized her 660,000 Instagram followers with a stunning new photo in which she sported a stylish bikini that highlighted her fit body.

The photo showed Aasen — who is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018 — with her back toward the camera. The photographer was down near the ground, framing her from the thighs up in an angle that emphasized her toned booty. The lenses shot her from the right, in a three-quarter pose. The Norwegian bombshell wore her blond hair pulled back in a casual bun while a few tendrils hung loose on her temple.

Aasen placed her right hand on her side while taking the other to her chin. She arched her back and made her backside pop as she stood with her legs wider than hips-width distance. Overhead, a baby blue sky indicated it was a clear and sunny day. She stood in front of an elegant building adorned with what appeared to be a palm tree.

Her two-piece boasted a navy blue color with white accents. The bottoms had medium straps with a metal clasp right in the middle. Aasen wore them low on her hips, exposing her slender midriff and drawing attention to her long torso. Her matching top had white medium straps that stretched over the shoulders, attaching to a sporty-cut bodice on the back.

In the caption, Aasen tagged the photographer known on Instagram as Pierrot, in addition to the brand Solid and Striped, indicating that is where her swimsuit was from.

The photo has been up for about four hours, and has already attracted more than 11,900 likes and upwards of 95 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to fill it with emoji and messages that praised her body and modeling skills.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful,” one user wrote.

“That back arch rivals her eyebrow arches,” replied another user.

“The Beach Committee approves,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow, that’s some figure,” added a fourth admirer.

As those who follow her on the social media app will know, she often shares snapshots of herself wearing different swimsuits. She recently did so when she posted an image in which she struck a sexy pose on a wooden deck while wearing just bikini bottoms, as The Inquisitr has noted. Aasen was soaking up the sun near the ocean and she used a book to cover her chest and censor the shot. Her bikini was bright red and featured thin straps.