CupcakKe Stuns Fans In Short Pink Dress With Matching Fluffy Heels For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in another eye-catching ensemble. She is no stranger to wowing her followers with her fashion choices and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a low-cut black garment with loose long sleeves. The item of clothing showed off her decolletage and the large tattoos inked on her chest. Over the top, CupcakKe wore a short Barbie pink dress that fell above her upper-thigh. She wrapped a loose gold belt around her waist and completed the outfit with pink fluffy heels. CupcakKe accessorized with triangular-shaped hoop earrings and a black Louis Vuitton handbag that featured their iconic logo embroidered in gold. She styled her long dark hair in braids that had hints of blond.

CupcakKe treated her followers to four images within one post.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down indoors from a higher angle. The 23-year-old looked up at the camera lens and flashed a smile. In the next slide, CupcakKe continued to showcase pearly whites but looked over to her left.

In the fourth and final frame, the entertainer was photographed outdoors in the middle of the street. CupcakKe sported her locks in a high ponytail and raised one foot to a raised bit of concrete. She held out her hair and placed one hand on the pole next to her while looking up to her right.

For her caption, CupcakKe credited Fashion Nova Curve for her fashion.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 22,300 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“It should be a crime to serve this hard,” one user wrote.

“MOM YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS, ” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Sexy, beautiful, gorgeous, jaw-dropping. All of the above,” remarked a third fan.

“You look beautiful goddess,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the crown emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her bold fashion choices is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an off-the-shoulder white dress with mid-length sleeves. The garment featured a cream-colored corset-style bodice that she tied up tightly at the front. The “Discounts” hitmaker rocked white fluffy lace-up shoes, large eye-catching sunglasses, and long dark curly hair. CupcakKe accessorized with huge hoop earrings and wore a pink leather handbag while sporting pointy acrylic nails of the same color.