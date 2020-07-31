Camille Kostek Gets Sandy In Tiny Lilac Bikini For Close-Up ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Shot

Camille Kostek shared yet another stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo on her Instagram account on Friday in honor of the publication’s 2020 release last week. In the sexy close-up shot, the model sprawled out on the beach in a tight lilac bikini that flaunted her best assets and left very little to the imagination.

Camille’s look included a wrap top with thick straps that rested slightly off her shoulders. The neckline plunged deep into her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. A cut-out on her back showed off even more skin as the lower strap hugged her body. The top had a longline cut that ended a bit below her bust.

Camille’s flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and an incredibly tiny thong in a matching color. The U-shaped piece remained low on the front of the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere was fully exposed in the tiny bottom.

Camille let her natural beauty shine as she wore her hair down in beachy waves that were pushed to one side.

The image showed the babe laying in the sand at the edge of the ocean as the water rolled onto the shore behind her. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Camille and highlighted her tan skin. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the sultry shot.

Camille posed on her elbows and stomach, which were covered in sand. She lifted her upper body and pulled her arms in close to her chest, which squeezed out her cleavage even further. The babe also arched her back and rested slightly on her hip in a way that emphasized her figure. She stuck her toned booty out and smiled at the camera with one hand in her hair.

The post received more than 8,900 likes and just over 60 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Camille’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“I LOVE this shot and that color is stunning on youuuu,” one fan said.

“You look so beautiful Camille,” another user added.

“You are gorgeous inside and out,” a third person wrote.

Camille has been sharing quite a few shots from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, much to the delight of her followers. In a post last week, she rocked a green bikini in a behind-the-scenes video.