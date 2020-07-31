Amber Heard Enjoys A Stroll In London With Her Girlfriend After Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial Ends

Amber Heard tried to forget about her courtroom woes by stepping out and enjoying the rare British sunshine. On Thursday, July 30, Heard enjoyed a lovely stroll with girlfriend Bianca Butti in London’s prominent Soho neighborhood. The stunning couple looked relaxed as photographers happily snapped their picture.

In the candid images shared via The Daily Mail, the actress held hands with Butti as they casually walked about. Despite having just endured an “incredibly painful” three-week trial, the pair looked happy and relaxed as they tried to enjoy the good weather in the capital city.

Heard wore a gray multicolored dress that hugged her in all the right places. She paired the simple ensemble with metallic boots and wore her famous blond locks down. The couple stepped out sans face masks, although Butti appeared to wear a light blue neck scarf in one of the snaps. Butti channeled her inner Londoner, opting for a white shirt that she neatly tucked into her blue jeans. For footwear, she took her cue from Heard, wearing a pair of simple black boots. The lovebirds both completed their look with sunglasses.

The Aquaman actress has spent the last three weeks in London thanks to her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s monumental libel trial against the publication The Sun, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Heard recently gave a tear-filled speech outside the London High Court following the conclusion of the trial.

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.”

John Phillips / Getty Images

The former couple have been locked in a bitter public battle following the dissolution of their marriage. In 2016, Heard went on to file a restraining order against Depp. The actress claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had physically abused her during their marriage, a claim that Depp has denied.

“After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court.”

Despite Heard’s plea to move on, this is likely not the last time the two will see each other in court. According to The Daily Mail, the trial against The Sun has merely served as a “dress rehearsal” for the U.S. hearing, which will commence in Virginia. However, the U.S. proceedings will most likely depend on the outcome of the trial.