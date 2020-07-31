Brit Manuela Rocks Flirty Crop Top And Jeans In Hot New Update

Brit Manuela showed off her flirty side to her 977,000 Instagram followers on Friday, July 31, with a new post that saw her clad in a cute crop top and Daisy Dukes.

The Instagram model was photographed outdoors as she sat on what appeared to be an orange metal bench. According to the geotag, she was in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she currently lives. A large building and a tree filled the background.

Brit wore a white crop top with no sleeves and ruched cups. They had frill details along the edges and connected in the middle via a thick strap that tied into a bow, completing the romantic number. According to the tag, the garment was from FAERIESTY.

She teamed it with a pair of matching jean bottoms that sat just above Brit’s belly button, adding a vintage vibe to the ensemble. The light-washed bottoms were a bit loose, showcasing her upper abs and accentuating her slender waist.

The first photo showed Brit looking at a point to the right and she smiled brightly. She was leaning slightly forward, placing her hands in her lap. In the second, she took her right hand to her neck and looked in the opposite direction. The third captured her glancing at the camera with soft eyes and lips curled in a coy smile.

Brit paired the photos with a positive message about gratitude. She reminded her followers that they should always look for the “good” and to appreciate what the day brings.

Brit’s fans wasted no time in reacting to the slideshow, liking it more than 10,000 times in just a half hour. They also left upwards of 450 comments to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Amen and you look GORGEOUS as always sis! Love and miss you!” one of her fans chimed in.

“You are always lighting up my feed,” replied another fan.

“I’m in awe, beautiful and wise [blue heart] [red heart] blessings young lady,” a third admirer raved.

“BEAUTIFUL ANGEL [four praying hands emoji] HOW ARE U SO PERFECT,” added a fourth user.

Brit often posts photos to her Instagram feed that showcase her fit body. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another shot in which she wore an emerald green two-piece that highlighted her curves and muscles. She stood in front of a reflective door as she tugged at the side string of her bikini bottoms. Her bra featured rectangular cups with frills along the top and bottom edges. A large cut-out in the middle exposed her cleavage.