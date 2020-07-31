Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Black Sports Bra & Pink Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a workout ensemble. The picture was captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer who takes the majority of Katelyn’s Instagram snaps. She also tagged the underwear brand Jockey in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, suggesting her ensemble may have come from there.

Katelyn stood at the bottom of a stairwell with terracotta-colored stairs stretching up behind her. She placed one hand on the pale blue railing in the fist snap, and held a bottled beverage in the other hand.

Katelyn’s chiselled abs were on full display in the simple yet sexy black sports bra, which had two thick straps that stretched over her shoulders as well as a scooped neckline. The neckline showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and her sculpted shoulders and arms were also exposed.

She paired the black top with pale pink high-waisted leggings that came to just below her belly button. The fabric clung to her toned thighs, and though the photo was cropped just above Katelyn’s knees and didn’t display all of her long, lean legs, there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she stared at the camera with a soft smile on her lips.

She treated her fans to a full-body photo in the second shot, in which her incredible legs were on full display. She had on no accessories beyond a pair of black sneakers, and she flipped her hair so it was cascading down her chest. A huge smile graced Katelyn’s face as she stared aright at the camera for the picture.

She finished off the sizzling update, as she often does, by sharing a short video clip documenting the behind-the-scenes process of obtaining the photos.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post received over 9,600 likes within 25 minutes of going live. It also racked up 385 comments from her audience.

“Great inspiration. I need to get up and move,” one follower wrote, loving Katelyn’s fit physique.

“My fitspo right here,” another fan added.

“Looking fit as always,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“Now this is real WONDER WOMAN,” another fan commented.

