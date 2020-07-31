Australian Model Nicole Thorne Sizzles In High-Cut Bodysuit

Nicole Thorne took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos that saw her in a curve-hugging bodysuit. The update was composed of two images that showcased her bombshell body.

The first image in the series was a solo shot of the model posed in bed. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Nicole was perched up on the corner of the bed, and she pursed her lips for the camera. The wall behind her was covered in wood boards that boasted a light wash. The area to the side featured a few wooden shelves, and the bed was decorated with a white duvet cover and pillows to match.

Nicole placed both arms behind her, and her legs appeared to be off the front of the furniture though it was hard to tell from the angle that the image was cropped. Nicole sizzled in a tight black suit that hugged her curves in all the right ways. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Beugs & Friends. The garment possessed a black color that complemented her fair complexion.

The top of the piece had a crew neckline and capped sleeves that fell midway down her biceps. The upper left corner of the piece featured a graphic that read “Don’t” in bold, white letters. The bodysuit was tight on her waist, and it boasted daringly high leg holes that showed off her toned legs. Nicole styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part and added several waves to her mane.

The second photo in the set showed the model posed with Mitch Fairall by her side. Nicole made sure to tag Mitch in the post, and she rested her derriere on his side while he wrapped his arm around her back. Nicole rocked the same sexy bodysuit for the photo op while Mitch sported a plain black shirt that boasted the “Don’t” logo. He completed his outfit with a pair of shorts.

The update has already amassed over 10,000 likes and 100-plus comments from Nicole’s fans. Most Instagrammers were quick to compliment her figure while a few more applauded her outfit.

“You are so sexy and beautiful girl,” one follower gushed with a few flame and heart emoji.

“Beautiful and loving lady, you are the best lady I have ever seen, I love you,” a second social media user raved.

“You look so amazing babe,” a third fan commented with the addition of a heart-eye emoji.

“You two cuties,” one more chimed in.