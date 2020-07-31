Maren Morris Slays In A Patterned Ensemble & Sky-High Heels

In a recent Instagram share, country crooner Maren Morris stunned her 1.5 million followers with a gorgeous snap taken while she was out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, as the geotag indicated. Maren posed on what appeared to be a balcony or staircase landing outside, surrounded by a modern black wrought iron railing. Lush green grass stretched out behind her, although Maren’s stunning ensemble remained the focal point of the shot.

She rocked a patterned yellow two-piece set that had several fun, flirty details. The look had sleeves that came to Maren’s elbows, and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. The top was knotted just below her breasts and left a sliver of skin exposed on her stomach.

She paired the crop top with what looked to be either high-waisted pants or a high-waisted skirt. The garment hugged her slim waist before draping over her thighs and calves for a voluminous, fashion-forward look. The piece was crafted from the same yellow patterned fabric, and had an asymmetrical hem and pleated details along the bottom.

Maren finished off the ensemble with several eye-catching accessories. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and slicked back in a sleek low bun that allowed her hoop earrings and bold sunglasses to stand out.

On one wrist, she had a beige clutch with two golden rings for handles, which she had positioned on her forearm. She held a frosty margarita in her other hand, and referenced the cocktail in the caption of her post.

Maren also added several inches to her petite frame by rocking a pair of sky-high platform heels. The shoes had straps that stretched across the top of her foot, but the platforms made it appear almost as though her feet were floating several inches above the ground.

She had a smile on her face as she posed for the snap, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 115,400 likes within 15 hours, and also racked up 1,057 comments from her eager audience.

“I mean everything about this. I’m eyeing those HEELS,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Yas! Gimme that island queen vibe,” another follower wrote.

“My goodness you’re just all kinds of pretty,” a third fan remarked.

“Margaritas are alive and well in my 2020!” another follower added, referencing Maren’s caption.

