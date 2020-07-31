Anllela Sagra Puts On Cheeky Display In Halterneck Bikini & Thong In Racy Instagram Video

Anllela Sagra put on a cheeky display when she took to Instagram on Friday morning. Clad in a minuscule bikini and thong, she showed off some sexy moves for a racy video she uploaded on her social media account. The offering was an instant hit among her followers, and quickly racked up an astounding 490,000 views in just three hours.

The model shared the scandalous clip with only a face-with-tongue emoji in the caption. Interestingly, by the end of the clip, she also wore the same expression on her face after teasing her fans with her risqué moves.

The fitness maven rocked a halter neck bikini top with some interesting features. The drawstring top was pleated and created a fullness around her bust area while the cutout detail on the side straps provided was audacious and on-trend.

Anllela teamed the top with its matching floral bottoms. The skimpy thong was a snug fit for the model and clung to her hips. The colorful fabric also drew attention to her curvaceous booty, much to the delight of her fans. The swimwear also put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

The social media star accessorized with some sparkly gold bangles on her right wrist. She styled her hair in a deep side-part and allowed it to swing down her back as she gyrated her body in time to the music.

The Colombian model got busy in her bathroom. In the background, her sleek counter had a few jars and makeup paraphernalia scattered across it. A small posy of cream flowers also adorned the white countertop.

Anllela started off the video by looking over her shoulder at the camera. She pouted and then began to undulate her hips in time to the beat. As she started to feel the song, she swung her arms and turned so that her booty faced the lens. Lifting her arms up, she moved back and forth, treating her devotees to a rather cheeky display. By the end of the clip, she rolled her shoulders while sticking out her tongue.

The influencer’s followers were enthralled. She was inundated with likes and comments as her fans streamed to sing her praises.

“Can’t stop watching wow,” one fan gushed and followed the comment with peach and flame emoji.

“Mesmerising, can watch your beauty all day!” another raved.

A third Instagram user encouraged Anllela to keep moving.

“Shake it baby!” they enthused.

Anllela has a staggering following of over 11.7 million people. The Inquisitr recently reported that she loves teasing her fans with interesting snaps.