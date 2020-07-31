Maya Jama Wows In Short Dress & Bucket Hat For ‘Cosmopolitan’

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself that took place for Cosmopolitan Magazine. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

In the first shot, Jama stunned in a short light yellow dress that fell above her upper thigh. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Jama opted for a bucket hat of the same color and accessorized herself with a thin necklace and a ring. She styled her wavy dark hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Jama posed in front of a plain backdrop near a window. She was snapped from the thighs-up and looked over to her right with a subtle open-mouth expression. Jama stretched one arm out beside her and rested the other by her waist.

In the next slide, she wore another dress in a similar color. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and a small pattern all over. The garment also showed off her decolletage and golden legs. Jama kept her dark hair down and wavy but didn’t opt for any visible jewelry.

The 25-year-old was photographed sitting on a staircase indoors with one knee raised. Jama stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce look and boasted her natural beauty.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Danika Magdelena.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“WOW OH WOW YOU ARE SO AMAZING AND PERFECT AND GORGEOUS AND MAGNIFICENT AND BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The fit is so fire, I especially like the bucket hat,” another person shared.

“You don’t even try to look beautiful, wow,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Save Our Summer presenter rocked a black bodysuit that went around her neck. She paired the outfit with joggers of the same color and sported her long locks down with a middle part. Jama kept her nails short with no polish and didn’t wear any accessories. She was captured sitting down on a sofa and looked up with a smile.