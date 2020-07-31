Jamie Lynn Spears Slays In Mismatched Bikini At The Beach

Jamie Lynn Spears enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two daughters this past week. The sister of Britney Spears delighted her 2 million fans by sharing a few snaps on Thursday that showed in a bikini. The update was comprised of three images that captured them in the same fun swimsuits.

The first image in the series captured the actress with her daughter Ivey in her arms. Spears’ eldest daughter, Maddie, stood next to her mother and struck a confident pose with her hands on her hips. It looked to be a perfect day for a trip to the beach, and the sun was shining brightly overhead. The girls posed on the beach with crystal white sand with a sparkly blue body of water at their backs.

Spears opted for a mismatched swimsuit that showed off her bombshell curves. On her upper half, she sported a black top that boasted a halterneck style that allowed her to show off her tanned arms and shoulders. It had large cups that covered her chest while the bottom band had small cutouts that exposed her skin underneath.

On the lower half of her figure, she sported a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms. The garment stretched over her hips, and its high cut design flaunted her bronze stems. She styled her short, brunette tresses in a halfway back style and wore her locks in a flirty bun on the top of her head while the rest of her tresses spilled over her shoulders. Spears shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, black sunglasses.

Maddie rocked a leopard-print bikini top and matching bottoms that had a cute, ruffled band. She wore her hair down and added a pair of white sunglasses to keep her hair out of her face. Ivey wore the same suit as her big sister, and her hair was styled in pigtail buns. The next two photos showed the family posed in the same suits.

In the caption of the post, Spears shared her thoughts on matching suits and signed the post from “every Southern mama.” The update has already amassed over 60,000 likes and 391 comments from her adoring fans. Many Instagrammers complimented Spears’ amazing figure while a few more commented on the cute kids.

“It looks like 3 sisters girl so pretty y’all and the water,” one follower commented with a single heart-eye emoji.

“You and your family are adorable!! Hope you’re having a fun day,” a second social media user added.

“Girllll you look incredible. These photos are great,” a third fan chimed in.