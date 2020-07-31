Donald Trump Is ‘Completely Unraveling,’ Former White House Director Says

President Donald Trump is facing numerous challenges, from the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, to backlash over his handling of Black Lives Matter protests. Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House director of communications under Trump, says that the strain is taking its toll and he believes the president is “completely unraveling” and “finished.”

“One American dying a minute now. The worst quarter in our modern economic history. A threat of delay against a Presidential election. The guy is finished. Completely unraveling. You can see it on his eyes,” Scaramucci tweeted.

While he didn’t specify what event, in particular, he was referring to, Scaramucci’s tweets came hours after Trump tweeted and then defended the idea of delaying the upcoming 2020 presidential election because of the impact of the coronavirus on managing the voting process.

The former White House director has been a harsh critic of Trump since leaving office, supporting the Republican-led anti-Trump organization The Lincoln Project and frequently appearing on news outlets to speak out about the president’s behavior.

“The Mooch,” as he is sometimes known, served for just a week and a half in 2017 before he was removed from his position, causing some people to refer to any short-term employment position as “One Scaramucci.” It’s for this reason that some people criticize Scaramucci as being critical of his former boss because he felt humiliated by him.

But Scaramucci says that he has been driven to speak out about the current administration because he believes Trump is “incompetent” and has driven the country into a crisis.

“He has a chance here to really get humiliated, which I hope he will,” Scaramucci told Bloomberg News. “The economy’s in shambles as a direct result of his decision making and the politicization of a health-care crisis. And so for all those reasons, he’s obviously incompetent and so we’ve got to seek his removal.”

Trump has thrown insults at his former official, as well. He has called him “highly unstable” and incompetent while claiming that Scaramucci knew little about him.

But Scaramucci isn’t the first ex-staffer to speak out against their boss. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton published a tell-all book that contained a number of critical statements and surprising accusations.

Scaramucci claims that Trump has become intensely insecure, which is driving him to make poor leadership decisions. As a result, he is supporting former VP Joe Biden in the upcoming election, despite continuing to consider himself a Republican.