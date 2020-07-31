Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Curvaceous Derrière In Skimpy String Bikini

Model Bruna Rangel Lima looked to be having a fantastic time by the pool in her latest Instagram update. On Firiday, she shared a sizzling set of photos that saw her rocking a bright blue bikini that left little to the imagination.

Bruna’s two piece was a brilliant blue shade that popped against her skin. Straps went through the top and bottom edges of each cup on the top, and she wore her it with one strap wrapped around her neck. The bottoms were revealing consisting of a tiny strip of fabric and two straps that were tied into loopy bows on her hips.

The geotag for the update indicated that Bruna was in Tulum for the photo shoot. She was sitting beside a swimming pool on what appeared to be a perfect day. A line of trees surrounded the pool, and a few clouds dotted the horizon.

In the first snap, Bruna put her booty on display. She was lying on her belly while resting on her forearms. She flaunted her cheeks by turning her hips toward the camera. The sun hit the skin on her cheeks, calling even more attention to them. The model gazed at the camera with a slight smile as her long, blond hair fell over one shoulder. The pose also put her toned legs on display.

Bruna showcased the front of her body in the second picture. She faced the camera while leaning back on one hand and giving the lens a smile. She held her other hand in her hair, which blew in the wind. With one knee bent, she put her fabulous physique on display, emphasizing her flat abs and hourglass shape. Her shapely thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The update got the attention of her fans, and more than 30,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of it going live.

Many admirers flocked to the comment section to dole out the compliments.

“You’re looking absolutely gorgeous in that bikini,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” echoed a second follower

“The prettiest? Or… dare i say… the most bootyful,” joked a third admirer.

“Head spinning gorgeousness! Damn you are smoking hot,” gushed a fourth fan.

Bruna knows how to get the attention of her Instagram audience, and she has delighted them over the past few months with several updates that show her modeling a variety of skimpy swimsuits — many of which are from her own line of swimwear. Earlier this month, she showcased her fabulous figure in a tropical-print bikini.