‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp’s Infant Daughter Undergoes Successful Neurosurgery

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp gave an update on her five-month-old daughter, Dove Arroyave, on Thursday. The infant recently underwent neurosurgery to treat the condition of lambdoid craniosynostosis. Teddi shared that the procedure was a success via her Instagram stories.

“Thank you for all your prayers. Baby Dove had a successful surgery,” Teddi’s slide read.

The story went on to thank the doctors and nurses that treated the infant.

“So much gratitude to her amazing surgeons Dr. Danielpour and Dr. Urata and all the loving nurses that will continue to help us care for her as she recovers. We are forever grateful.”

Dove was recently diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which is a rare ailment that occurs when the growth seams on the back of the skull close prematurely. When announcing the upcoming surgery earlier this month, Teddi admitted that her anxiety was at an “all-time high,” although she was confident that her faith would get her through.

“Although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok.”

Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, shared a similar sentiment recently.

“God has a plan. I’m going to get through this and stay the course.”

Teddi and her pediatrician first believed that the infant was suffering from torticollis – a condition where a child’s head persistently leans toward one side. Her son, Cruz Arroyave, had it when he was younger. Teddi has three children with Edwin, Cruz, Slate, and Dove. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thought that Dove would be treated with “a band for re-shaping.” Instead, a CT scan led to the diagnosis, and doctors recommended that Dove undergo a procedure to correct it.

In the July 12 episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Teddi said that after the procedure, Dove would be in the neonatal intensive care unit for two days and then spend a few additional days in the hospital to recover. The mother of three admitted that “there’s just so many unknowns.”

Teddi has used her celebrity status to bring awareness to the rare disease. The reality star had Dove’s doctor on her podcast Wednesday to talk about the surgery and answer questions. She also discussed with a nurse what to expect in an emergency room during the current pandemic. Fans were thankful for the work that Teddi was doing.

“From one Cranio ma to another, thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to #craniosynostosis,” a follower wrote on Teddi’s latest Instagram post.