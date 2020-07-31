Winnie Harlow Slays In A Tiny Teal Bikini While Riding A Camel

Winnie Harlow steamed up her Instagram page again this week with a stunning new upload in which she showed some serious skin. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account on Thursday to thrill her 8.1 million followers with the steamy snap, and they certainly made sure to let their admiration be known.

In the shot, Winnie was captured looking as gorgeous as ever while riding a camel through a large dirt field. She straddled the humped animal’s saddle, which was covered in several colorful blankets in an effort to make the seating arrangement more comfortable as she trekked through the desert-like land.

Winnie herself was also clad in a colorful ensemble, one that was sure to have stopped more than a few people mid-scroll. She rocked a skimpy, abstract-patterned bikini from Ofure with a bold color scheme of teal, yellow, white, and red and a scandalous design that did way more showing than covering up of the model’s enviable figure. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Winnie slayed as she rocked a halter-style bikini top in the eye-popping pattern that left little to the imagination. The number featured thin shoulder straps, triangle cups, and a plunging neckline that exposed her decolletage and ample cleavage as she worked the camera. It also had a thin band that hit right at her rib cage, leaving her toned midsection on full display for her fans to admire.

The 26-year-old also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were nearly out of sight in the snap, though it was obvious that the piece was equally-as risque. The garment appeared to have a high-cut design, as her lean legs were completely bare as she hung them down each side of the camel’s back. It also had a thick waistband that sat low on her hips, teasing a glimpse at her trim waist and abs.

Winnie added an extra layer to her look with a gorgeous, semi-sheer coverup in the same vibrant pattern. She draped it over top of her long dreadlocks and shoulders, and picked one side of it up as the photo was snapped so it would gently blow in the wind beside her. She also added a pair of hoop earrings and a stunning choker necklace for a bit of bling.

The posed proved to be a smash hit with Winnie’s fans, who have awarded it nearly 95,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with love for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Here comes the QUEEN,” one person quipped.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” wrote another fan.

“You’re a masterpiece,” a third follower remarked.

“Flawless,” praised another fan.

This is the second time this week that Winnie has shown off her impressive bikini body on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared a series of photos that saw her rocking another colorful bikini, that time in an orange and blue pattern. That look was extremely popular as well, racking up over 200,000 likes and 792 comments to date.