Brennah Black Rocks Heart Pasties On Her Chest In Sizzling New Photos

Brennah Black wowed her audience by sharing a series of three new Instagram images that saw her in barely any clothing. The update was added to her feed on Thursday, and it showed her in three different ensembles.

The first image in the deck captured Brennah posed at an up-close and personal angle. The background of the phot0 was a bright pink color, and there appeared to be a light set on her figure as her shadow appeared on the wall behind her. Brennah crouched down and rested her head on her hands as she gazed into the camera with a seductive stare.

In that particular shot, the model opted for a sexy lingerie set that boasted a light blue hue. On her upper half, she rocked a bra with tight cups and semi-sheer lace fabric on the sides that exposed her skin underneath. The bottom of the garment was scalloped on the edges, and it helped draw attention to her tiny midsection.

The lower half of the outfit was just as hot, and it had a sheer-flowered waistband that stretched across her navel. The piece possessed a high-cut design that flaunted her bronzed stems.

The second image in the series showed Brennah in a different ensemble. In that particular shot, she posed in profile and looked off into the distance. Brennah draped one hand across her ribs and put the opposite arm on her shoulder while she opted for a sexy ensemble that flaunted her killer curves.

Brennah rocked a pair of glittery white pasties on her chest that showed off her voluptuous assets. She also sported a pair of tiny pink bottoms that were worn high on her taut tummy, and it left her fit thighs on display.

The third image captured the model in the same pasties, but she switched up the bottoms and wore a pair of tie-dye panties. She rocked a choker necklace with a silver heart charm and styled her blond locks with a side-part. Brennah added several curls to her tresses, and her hair spilled over her shoulder. In the caption of the photo, she asked fans which look they preferred.

It comes as no surprise that the post has amassed over 13,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in less than 24 hours of going live.

“No doubt a lot of work goes into these incredible shots, but you always make simple, classy beauty seem effortless,” one follower commented.

“You literally SLAY all of them,” a second fan added.

“Yup, you make pink and blue look great. Nothing prettier than those gorgeous green eyes though,” one more gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.