Brandy’s First Album In Nearly A Decade, ‘B7’, Cements Her Iconic Status With Fans Reacting Passionately

It’s been nearly a decade since she last released a full studio album but Brandy is back and better than ever. The “Top of the World” hitmaker became a music icon back in the 1990s and still has a huge following. The R&B legend dropped her new record, B7, worldwide today and has everyone talking.

Fans instantly took to social media to express their thoughts on her first LP in eight years with the album title’s hashtag.

“Brandy’s voice is mesmerizing, magical, hypnotic, enchanting. Like she really don’t be trying to sound like anyone but herself. The authenticity of it all! #B7,” one user wrote.

“I absolutely LOVE @4everBrandy’s NEW album, B7! Dare I say it’s Full Moon 2.0?!? My FAVORITE tracks are ‘Rather Be’ and ‘I Am More’! #Brandy #B7,” another person shared.

“Powerful. @4everBrandy really didn’t have to have me crying with this album. So so so worth the wait. Beautiful album. We stan. #B7,” a fourth account wrote.

On Twitter, Brandy became a trending topic with over 34,300 tweets mentioning her name.

On the artwork, Brandy rocked her signature braids which is a hairstyle she is famous for.

According to Genius, the project contains a total of 15 tracks and collaborations with DJ Camper, Chance The Rapper, Daniel Caesar, and her daughter Sy’rai.

The single with Caeser earned the duo a Grammy Nomination for Best R&B Performance earlier this year, per Grammy Awards. To date, Brandy has been nominated 12 times at the prestigious award show and taken home one trophy for her legendary song with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine.”

The record has proved to be a commercial success within a matter of hours, entering the Top 10 on the U.K. iTunes chart and the Top 3 in the U.S.

On Twitter, Brandy revealed that the next single from the era will be “Borderline.” The song will be promoted with an official music video that will premiere today at 9pm PST / 12am EST.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandy explained in an interview that she didn’t put pressure on herself when making B7. Instead, she just kept recording until she believed that she had created a body of work that she could be proud of and that fans could enjoy listening to from start to finish. Brandy also revealed this is the most involved she has ever been with one of her albums.