Alexa Collins Completes ‘Quick Booty Workout’ In Skintight Black Sports Bra & Leggings

Alexa Collins shared a quick workout with her fans on her Instagram feed on Friday morning. The model posted a steamy video in which she rocked an all-black activewear set that did nothing but favors for her killer figure as she performed various butt workouts on a yoga mat. Her ensemble highlighted her best assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The video showed Alexa working out in what looked to be a public gym in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. Treadmills lined one wall and a few bikes could be seen in front of a large set of windows across the room. Natural light poured into the room through the window as Alexa performed several moves on a yellow yoga mat. She looked as radiant and fit as ever in her gear.

Alexa’s outfit included a racerback sports bra with a plunging V-neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The fabric also gapped slightly beneath her arms, so a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

The longline bra came down slightly below the babe’s bust, but left a sliver of her rock-hard abs on show. She paired the top with matching yoga leggings. The active bottoms has a high waist that hit her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure closely. Meanwhile, the remaining fabric clung to her toned booty and long legs.

Alexa finished off her ensemble with a pair of tan animal-print sneakers. She wore her luscious blond hair down in neat waves with the top layer pulled back into a ponytail.

The video opened with Alexa walking towards the camera and holding out a bottle of weight loss capsules. She swayed her hips from side to side as she moved to flaunt her curves. She then went into some squats using a resistance band around her calves. The camera focused on her round booty.

The model also sprawled out on the mat to do some leg raises, hip thrusts, and side squats. At the end, she sat on one hip and smiled brightly.

The post received more than 4,500 likes and just over 30 comments as fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“Nice looking workout,” one fan said with red hearts.

“It’s no wonder you have such a beautiful figure. You are so FIT and gorgeous,” another user added.

“You’re so cute,” a third person wrote.

