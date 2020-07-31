Prince Andrew Reportedly Helped Jeffrey Epstein Get A ‘Sweetheart’ Prison Deal In 2008

New unsealed court documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case claim that Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, had previously lobbied the United States government back in 2008 on behalf of his good friend.

According to The Telegraph, the allegations come from the legal team representing two Epstein accusers who are seeking to gain access to documents that would definitively prove that the Duke of York had intervened in the U.S. legal system to help the convicted pedophile get a “favorable” sentence.

“(They are) seeking documents regarding Epstein’s lobbying efforts to persuade the government to give him a favorable plea arrangement, including efforts on his behalf by Prince Andrew and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz,” wrote lawyers for the pair (via The Daily Mail).

“They have alleged these materials are needed to prove their allegations that, after Epstein signed the non-prosecution agreement his performance was delayed while he used his significant social and political connections to lobby the justice department to obtain a more favorable plea deal,” the statement continued.

The public has long been outraged by the revelations that despite a mountain of evidence against Epstein that was compiled by the West Palm Beach police department in the late 2000s, he ended up serving just 13 months in prison.

Many had called the arrangement a “sweetheart deal” for the sex offender, and the indignation over what many perceived as a miscarriage of justice spurred Alex Acosta — who had been the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time — to resign from his post of the secretary of labor in 2019.

The new reports that the son of the Queen of England had intervened may help explain how Epstein had managed to obtain such a lenient arrangement.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has already been facing severe criticism for not only his friendship with the convicted sex-offender, but also his refusal to sit down with an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigations about the matter.

“The department wants to talk to [the duke]… We’ve made it clear that we’d like to communicate with him,” stated Attorney General Bill Barr earlier this year.

That said, the legal team behind the Duke of York had insisted that they have tried to contact the FBI but have been rebuffed.

Meanwhile, the public relations woes of the British Royal family continue amidst the publication of a new book about the Sussexes. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, much of the new release lays bare the “damage” filled relationship between the pair and the Cambridges.