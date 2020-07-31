Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Called Breonna Taylor’s Mom Before Featuring Her On Historic ‘O Magazine’ Cover

The September 2020 issue marks the first time Oprah won't appear on her magazine's cover since it's inception 20 years ago.

Oprah Winfrey has given up the cover spot of O Magazine for the first time ever, but she made an important phone call before making the stunning move.

The 66-year-old former talk show host has appeared on every cover of her famed magazine since its inception in April 2000, but that will change with the September 2020 issue which will feature a digital art image of Breonna Taylor, the young Black woman killed by Louisville, Kentucky police while she was sleeping in her apartment last March. The shooting came after a “no knock” warrant was executed by three plainclothes police officers who were thought to be intruders by Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

An insider told TMZ that before moving forward with what will now be a historic cover for Oprah’s iconic magazine, the OWN creator called Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, to get her approval.

Oprah reportedly called Breonna’s mother in early June after getting her phone number from the family’s lawyer. The call was placed shortly after O Magazine posted a 27th birthday tribute to Breonna on Instagram. Only Oprah and Tamika were on what was presumed to be an extremely emotional phone call, the outlet reported.

After the O Magazine founder revealed her plan to give up her usual spot to feature a tribute to Breonna on the magazine’s cover, Tamika was reportedly “in complete awe” of the gesture and called it an “unbelievable” moment.

The stunning image by 24-yar-old digital artist Alexis Frankin, seen below, was posted on the O Magazine Instagram page well as Oprah’s personal account. The image portrays the late emergency medical technician wearing a Louisville EMS shirt amid a gold background. Breonna’s birth and death dates are listed on the cover and the tagline says “Her Life Matters.” The cover also includes a quote about racism from Oprah.

In a caption to the cover’s preview, Oprah also wrote that she cries for justice in Breonna’s name.

While the upcoming O Magazine cover featuring Breonna Taylor is the first time ever that Oprah won’t appear on the cover at all, it is not the first time the media mogul has “shared” space on her magazine’s front.

In April 2009 Oprah appeared with First Lady Michelle Obama on the cover. Later that year she posed for four different covers with Ellen DeGeneres for the holiday issue following a humorous campaign on DeGeneres’s talk show to score the honor. And Oprah also once shared the spotlight with Rosie O’Donnell, with the two women donning red dresses for a “Lights, Cameras, Rosie!” photo to celebrate O’Donnell’s short-lived OWN talk show.