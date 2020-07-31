‘One Piece’ Episode 935 Preview Hints At Luffy’s Deadly Haki Training At Kaido’s Prison

One Piece Wano Arc featured the continuation of the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon where Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Old Man Hyo were given the chance to fight for their lives. However, instead of being concerned about their current situation, Luffy is using the opportunity to improve his Haki in preparation for his second faceoff against Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Now that his Seastone handcuffs are gone, he could already use his full power, making it easier for him to defeat every enemy that enters the ring.

Still, Luffy isn’t contented with his strength and still hoping that he could further develop his Armament Haki. According to the preview for One Piece Episode 935, which is titled “Zoro, Stunned! The Shocking Identity of the Mysterious Woman!,” Luffy is set to undergo a deadly Haki training during the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Excavation Labor Camp In Udon.

“Luffy tries to evaluate his ability to use the Color of Arms as tough enemies keep assail him! With this deadly training, he pushes himself ahead to take down Kaido! And Zoro is taught a stunning truth by the woman he saved and gets to the core of the incident 20 years ago!”

Armament Haki is a form of Haki that allows the user to use their own spiritual energy to create, in essence, an invisible armor around themself, providing incredible offensive and defensive capabilities. By mastering it, Luffy believes it could give him a realistic chance of taking down Emperor Kaido. Though Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh is far away, Luffy will be meeting a new Haki master in the Land of Wano – Old Man Hyo.

He may be old and weak, but he has a vast knowledge about the technique. In the latest episode of One Piece, it’s already hinted that Old Man Hyo has an idea what Luffy was trying to do. However, in the Land of Wano, they are more familiar with the word “Ryuo” instead of its usual name Armament Haki.

Aside from the training of Luffy, One Piece Episode 935 is also set to show Roronoa Zoro being saved by Komurasaki and Toko after he lost consciousness after his fight against Kamazo. Seeing that Pirate Hunter is someone that she could trust, Komurasaki will finally reveal her true identity to him and what happened in the country 20 years ago. In the manga, it was revealed that Komurasaki’s real name is Kozuki Hiyori, the daughter of the late Lord Kozuki Oden and the sister of Kozuki Momonosuke.