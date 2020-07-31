Ana Cheri Showcases Fit Physique In A Sports Bra & Peach Scrunch Shorts

Ana Cheri put the results of her intense fitness regimen on display in a hot new addition to her Instagram page this week. The model and fitness trainer returned to her page on Thursday to show off her gym-honed physique in a set of clingy workout gear that did nothing but favors for her sculpted curves.

Ana posed in the middle of a large room in the shot, which was furnished with a wooden table and a plush white couch. She leaned up against the side of the table and rested her booty on its edge while gazing at the camera with a sweet smile. A set of open windows surrounded her as she worked the camera, allowing a flood of bright sunlight to stream in and illuminate the cozy space.

The 34-year-old looked ready to head to the gym and work up a sweat, as she was clad in a set of activewear from her own Cheri Fit line that perfectly suited her bodacious frame. She rocked a black longline sports bra that fit snugly around her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets and toned midsection. The piece’s thick shoulder straps showcased Ana’s toned arms, while its low scoop neckline flashed an eyeful of cleavage that added a hint of sexiness to the look. It hit just below her rib cage, treating her audience to a teasing glimpse of her chiseled abs as well.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of peach scrunch shorts that gave the look a pop of color and complimented her gorgeous tan. The bottoms hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways and boasted a flattering ruched detailing on either side of her hips that further accentuated her curves. Its high-rise waistband drew attention to her flat stomach, while its daringly short length offered a glimpse at her toned thighs.

Ana completed her look with a dainty gold bar necklace that provided the perfect amount of bling. She styled her dark locks down in a middle part that spilled down to her shoulders, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the social media star’s shapely figure and stunning beauty, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“You’re amazing! You’re perfect in every picture,” one person wrote.

“Love your curves,” quipped another fan.

“You are truly one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen in my life,” a third admirer praised.

“Goals,” added a fourth follower.

The snap has also amassed nearly 125,000 likes within eight hours of going live.