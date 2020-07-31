’90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela Weinberg’s Mom Warns Her About Biniyam Shibre’s Ex-Girlfriend

Ariela Weinberg’s mother, Janice, is causing a bit of trouble in an upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

After dealing with a messy divorce, Ariela decided to spend some time traveling in an attempt to reconnect with herself. While visiting Ethiopia, she connected with Biniyam Shibre and the two became inseparable. Ariela and Biniyam spent several months together before she returned to the United States. When she got home, she discovered she was pregnant and began making plans to permanently relocate to Biniyam’s home country so he could be present for the birth of their child. Janice also decided to travel to Ethiopia with her daughter to make sure things were copacetic, but she has been causing issues since she arrived.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s upcoming episode, the mother-daughter duo is seen sitting in a club waiting for Biniyam to step on stage. The Ethiopian man works as a dancer, but Janice tells her daughter that she doesn’t think he makes enough money to support his family.

Later, when Janice sees Biniyam dancing closely with a gorgeous female partner, her daughter reveals that the woman is actually his ex-girlfriend.

“Oh my god, she is really cute,” Janice says.

“Better watch out, Ari,” she adds. “Especially when he’s dancing at night, and you’re home alone.”

Earlier in the season, the older woman questioned her future son-in-law about his ex-wife, Bria, another woman from the United States he met while dancing. The two had a son together, but it was later revealed that she had returned home and blocked him from contacting her.

“You were married to an American,” Janice said to him. “You find another American, and now you’re having a baby with another American. I mean, is your plan to come to the United States?”

Biniyam said he wasn’t sure why his previous marriage ended, but assured Janice that he wasn’t trying to use her daughter for a green card. Meanwhile, Ariela noticed her mother’s aggressive stance towards her beau and acknowledged that she can be a lot to handle.

“My mom can be intimidating,” she told the cameras. “She doesn’t have a lot of patience, and talking with Biniyam in English requires a lot of patience.”

It’s unclear whether Ariela will end up staying in Ethiopia, as she has been expressing doubts about having to start over in a new country, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.