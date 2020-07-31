Demi Moore Bites Finger, Shows Off Bare Shoulders In Throwback Instagram Pic

Demi Moore shared a throwback pic to Instagram where she playfully bit her finger and showed off her bare shoulders. Calling herself “Baby Demi” in the caption, the pic was adored by the actress’s 1.9 million followers who liked it over 83,000 times and counting. It showed the actress in her younger years before superstardom hit and she became a mother to three daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi was seated in the sweet and sultry snap. She wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress with eyelet detailing on the skirt and shoulders. This style of sundress was quite popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the time period when this image was likely taken. The top had a small pattern atop it and fell into an overlay that covered the tops of her forearms. It also featured shirring in the bodice. The outfit had a belt around the middle.

The photo showed Demi in an outdoor setting. She wore her long, dark hair loose and tossed casually over to one side, flowing over her shoulders. Even in the black-and-white image, her tresses appeared to shine in the sunlight.

Demi’s legs were bare. Her skirt rode up to the tops of her knees. She looked radiant in the photo as she bit the pinky finger of her right hand, which sported two rings. Her left hand held the side of her skirt.

If the image was indeed snapped around the time period mentioned above, Demi would have been around 20 years old and a star on the soap opera General Hospital, where she played reporter Jackie Templeton during the show’s heydey.

Many of her celebrity pals shared their own feelings regarding how lovely Demi looked in the retro snap. These included Amanda de Cadenet and Melanie Griffith.

Other fans heaped praise on Demi in appreciation of how far she has come both personally and professionally in her life, and the grace she has for herself looking back at photos of when she was just up-and-coming in the world of show business.

“I’m guessing you broke a lot of boys’ hearts in those days!! Beautiful photo,” said one follower.

“Just finished your book. Loved it. Very well written and poignant. You are a survivor,” remarked a second fan of Demi’s autobiography Inside Out.

“Equally as beautiful today, enchanting!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Did you realize that you were so stunning back then? What a sweet picture of you,” stated a fourth fan.