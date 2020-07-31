WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Contract Update

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ringside News has reported that Rey Mysterio still hasn’t signed a new contract with WWE.

The free agent was reportedly still in negotiations with Vince McMahon regarding a prospective deal earlier this week. However, both parties have yet to reach an agreement.

The report highlighted that Mysterio is looking for more money, which the company is unwilling to give at the moment. The economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has meant that officials aren’t willing to reward performers with increased financial packages.

However, the article also speculated that it might be more difficult for McMahon to offer Mysterio less money following the news of WWE’s second-quarter profits. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the promotion is still doing well financially.

As noted by Sportskeeda, Mysterio reportedly doesn’t want to sign a long-term contract either. The company wants him to commit for another five years, while he’s only interested in staying for 18 months. Given that he’s 45-years-old, he might not want to be wrestling in another five years.

The inclusion of Dominik in Mysterio’s ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy may also be a product of the negotiations. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, there are reportedly plans in place to give the legendary luchador’s son a match at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Those plans could hinge on Mysterio’s status with the company closer to the event. If the veteran doesn’t decide to extend his stay, then there might not be any plans for his son moving forward either. The rumors state that officials have toyed with the idea of a tag team match, but Mysterio likely won’t return to television until his future is secure.

As of this writing, Mysterio has been written out of storylines. He lost his eye in a match with Rollins at Extreme Rules, but the door has been left open for him to return. The weekly shows have mentioned how his vision is still salvageable. However, if he doesn’t return, the injury is a believable career-ending one.

AEW has also expressed an interest in hiring the veteran recently. He’s technically free to sign with rival promotions should he decide to, and WWE will be keen to secure his services as soon as possible.

The fact that McMahon is overseeing the talks suggests that they’re focused on keeping Mysterio. Triple H usually handles these matters, but this is a special case given the legend’s status in the industry.