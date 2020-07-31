Sofia Bevarly Rocks A Pink Bikini For Sexy Beachside Video Shoot

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram this past Thursday to share a video in which she rocked a revealing pink bikini. The seconds-long clip captured the model, enjoying some fun in the sun while promoting a popular energy drink.

The video started with the model strutting her stuff in the sand. It looked like a perfect day to enjoy some time at the beach with a bright blue sky overhead and ample sunshine spilling down. Many others could be seen enjoying the beautiful weather with several riding bikes and many others walking around in the background. A few tall, palm trees surrounded the rest of the area behind the Florida-born beauty.

Sofia playfully gathered her tresses in her hands and tilted her head and body at different angles. A few parts of the clip captured Sofia tugging at the bottom of her swimsuit. At the end of the video, she sipped from a Bang Energy can. The model opted for a skimpy bikini from Meg Liz swim that showed off her bombshell curves. The swimsuit possessed a bright pink hue that popped against her allover glow.

On her upper half, she rocked a triangle top that had a scooping neckline that flaunted her ample bust. The garment tied around the back of her neck with a thin set of strings that left her bronzed shoulders and arms bare. The middle of the garment featured a set of thin strings that showed the area between her chest.

The bottom of the suit was just as sexy, and its thin sides secured around her hips. Its high-cut design allowed Sofia to show off her trim legs and tiny midsection. The side of the suit had a double set of strings that were braided and drew attention to her taut tummy.

She wore her long, brunette locks down and straight, and her hair waved in the wind. In the caption of the post, she plugged Bang Energy drinks and tagged their CEO and inventor. She mentioned to her followers that the beach days are getting better and better. Since the upload when live on her feed, it’s attracted a ton of attention.

“You are Absolutely Stunning,” one follower gushed with a few red heart and flame emoji.

“Wow you are very very hot. Please keep posting bikini pictures,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Beautiful and loving lady, you are the best lady I have ever seen, I love you,” a third fan complimented.

“The first thing I see on my Insta feed this morning, today is going to be s good day,” one more wrote.