Kelly Brook Goes Braless Under Thin White Shirt For Calendar Photo Shoot

Kelly Brook revealed that she was trying to create the look of Ibiza in England.

Kelly Brook rocked a white shirt and little else for a steamy photo session. On Friday, the British glamour model took to Instagram to give her 1.2 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her latest calendar shoot, and her fans seemed pleased with the tease.

Kelly, 40, was clad in a gauzy white wrap shirt that left little to the imagination. The garment had a plunging neckline that put her colossal cleavage and smooth decolletage on full show, and it also revealed that the Piranha 3D star was going braless under the breezy top. The collared shirt featured long cuffed sleeves and an asymmetrical hem that brushed the tops of Kelly’s shapely thighs. The wrap design created a silhouette that accentuated her hourglass shape without being clingy. No bottoms were visible underneath the garment, and the model was also barefoot. She stood on her tiptoes to elongate her tan and toned legs.

Kelly wore her long and thick brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail. The ends of her locks were curled, and they spilled over the tops of her shoulders. The only jewelry she had on was a pair of chunky silver earrings.

Kelly’s photo shoot took place outdoors inside a rustic wooden structure of some sort. The floor was constructed out of weathered wooden planks, and rows of slender branches or sapling trunks with large gaps between them formed the back wall. The model stood between two diaphanous white curtains hanging from the top of the structure. She had both hands lifted up to touch the gossamer fabric as if she had just pulled the curtains apart.

In the caption of her post, Kelly revealed that her picture was snapped in the town of Dorking in Surrey, England. She also explained that she was trying to recreate the look of Ibiza, and she tagged a large number of people who helped make her stunning snap possible. They included photographer Karis Kennedy, beauty expert Kate Williamson, hairstylist Mikey Dash, makeup artist Karin Darnell, stylist Kelly Hidge, talent agent Benji Rom, and professional chef Charlotte Gillespie-Williams. She also tagged Fake Bake UK and Eloise Beauty & Aesthetics.

Kelly’s followers showed their enthusiasm for her calendar shoot by pressing the like button on her post over 55,000 times in the span of a few hours.

“Dorking never looked so good!” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Still number one woman in the world funny and beautiful,” another message read.

“Still smoking hot,” a third admirer remarked.

