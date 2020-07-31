Former ‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron Shares ‘Enlightening’ Pic Of Tabloid Headline About Him

Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron shared an “enlightening” pic of a tabloid headline about him while at the grocery store in a new Instagram share. In the good-natured post, Tom looked inside Star Magazine, which claimed to have news on why he was really fired from the long-running ABC reality competition series.

In the share, the top half of Tom’s face was clearly seen. The bottom half was covered by a face mask as he scanned the paper for news. The television personality’s eyes were open very wide, his eyebrows raised, as he appeared to read the latest gossip about himself.

Known for his self-deprecating humor on Dancing with the Stars for 28 seasons and in his social media shares, this image was right up his alley as a tongue-in-cheek way to comment on fan outrage after he and Erin Andrews were let go from DWTS in early July.

The new host of DWTS is Tyra Banks, who will also executive produce the series for Season 29.

In the comments section of the post, Erin made a joke to her former co-worker, asking him if there was any good information in the story, per the headline, as to why Tom was really let go. Also commenting was former celebrity cast member Milo Manheim, who called Tom a legend, and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who laughed out loud at the photo.

Other fans quickly addressed the photo with their own commentary.

“You Tom are going to be sorely missed!!! You were great. Would you ever consider being a ‘Star’ now? And which Pro would you pick to be your partner?!?” queried one follower, to which the former host responded, “Um…no.”

“My goodness, you’ll be missed. I’m not even sure I’ll be able to watch without you and Erin Andrews!” stated a second social media user.

“Worse decision made by ABC/DWTS – You ARE the face of DWTS! So bummed you won’t be on the show anymore!” said a third Instagram user.

“I love your sense of humor and attitude! It will be greatly missed,” remarked a fourth viewer.

Fans were outraged that Tom was let go from the ABC show. Many spoke out on social media, remarking that this was just another misstep for the series which has long been plagued with controversy, including the validity of fan votes and overall voting techniques that resulted in the elimination of more competent dancers for those with a strong fan base.