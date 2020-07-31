WWE News: Vince McMahon Finally Comments On Paul Heyman Firing

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Vince McMahon took part in a conference call with WWE investors earlier this week, where he discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, he was asked about the recent firing of Paul Heyman, and he was complimentary toward the former executive director of Monday Night Raw.

McMahon said that Heyman had been doing a “good job creatively,” but he didn’t explain why he was relieved of his behind-the-scenes duties.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company consolidated its creative teams for both main brands into one unit that’s being overseen by McMahon and Bruce Prichard. Heyman appeared to be a casualty of the shake-up.

The report also highlighted how Raw‘s dwindling ratings, coupled with creative disputes between Heyman and McMahon, may have led the chairman parting ways with the former official.

While on the subject of creative ideas, McMahon opened up about developing fresh characters and storylines. He also discussed why All Elite Wrestling and NXT have received consistently strong ratings throughout the pandemic, and McMahon explained it’s because they appeal to younger audiences.

Heyman reportedly had plans to build the WWE product around younger talent, but McMahon wasn’t a fan of some of the performers he supposedly wanted to push.

During his tenure as an executive, Heyman was responsible for several NXT superstars being promoted to the main roster. He also gave opportunities to underutilized talents such as Aleister Black and Apollo Crews.

McMahon’s decision to create a product aimed at younger viewers appears to be a recent decision in the wake of the recent ratings crisis, however. He’s now being forced to come up with some bold new initiatives to attract a strong viewership again.

The company has been experiencing changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. While it remains unclear if Heyman’s firing was a direct result of COVID-19, it happened shortly after several employees were released or furloughed. It may have been the result of a business decision as McMahon streamlined his staff.

Heyman is still employed as Brock Lesnar’s advocate, so it’s likely that he’ll appear on television again in the near future. McMahon also appears to still think highly of his colleague’s abilities, judging by his latest comments.

During the call, McMahon also opened up about his plans to return to Saudi Arabia and do overseas shows when the time is right. For now, though, there are no immediate plans to travel during the pandemic.