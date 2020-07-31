’90 Day Fiancé’: Jihoon Lee Posts Strange ‘I’m Done’ Message On Instagram

Fans are confused after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee posted a cryptic message to his Instagram account, according to a report from Screen Rant.

It’s no secret that Lee and his wife, Deavan Clegg, have been struggling to make their marriage work. In a recent episode of the TLC series, Lee and Clegg, who were living together in South Korea at the time, had a massive argument that ended with him storming out of the room. As he left, he told Clegg to “just go back to America.”

Now, fans are wondering if he and Clegg have finally called it quits after he posted the words “I’m done” to his Instagram page. It was also pointed out that the reality stars are no longer following each other on social media, and that their accounts no longer feature images of them together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple’s main issue stemmed from Lee’s inability to provide for his family and his dishonesty about it. He made plans to have Clegg move to South Korea but he neglected to tell her that he was in debt and that he didn’t have a full-time job. When the mother-of-two arrived, she was disappointed to learn the truth about the man she married and decided to move back to America until he was able to get his act straight.

Eventually, Lee assured his wife that he was gainfully employed and would be able to provide for her and her two children. She then packed her bags for the second time and traveled back to her husband’s home country with her daughter, son, and mother, but it was again revealed that Lee wasn’t completely honest about his financial situation.

When confronted about his dishonesty, Lee apologized to the mother of his son before telling her that he couldn’t work full-time because it wasn’t super conducive to his nap schedule. He said working part-time allowed him to sleep whenever he wanted and that it was tough finding good jobs because he wasn’t qualified.

“I am just shocked right now,” Clegg told the show’s cameras. “For me to put in all of that time to make sure my family was OK, while he took a part-time job just so he could take more naps is ridiculous.”

It is worth noting that Lee’s post could be unrelated to his marriage and the TLC series, however, based on the couple’s relationship struggles, it’s not hard to see why viewers would be curious about the cryptic message.