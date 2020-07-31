Prince William, Kate Middleton & Kids Enjoy Isles Of Scilly Vacation: ‘They Looked So Happy’

Prince William and Kate Middleton whisked their three children away for a short vacation. The family of five enjoyed the outdoors on the Isles of Scilly, which is just off the Cornish Coast. The couple and their kids seemed to be relaxed and happy as they made the most of their time away from home, per Daily Express.

“William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather,” one holidaymaker told the outlet. It is allege that they were spotted cycling across the isle of Tresco on Thursday, July 30. Locals claim that the couples greeted people as they rode past.

“I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello.”

It appeared as if Kate and William were relaxing away from their duties and were just enjoying their time together as a family.

The couple is said to have chosen the Isles of Scilly as their travel destination because they wanted to support the UK’s travel industry and also to avoid the strict quarantine restrictions in some European countries.

The Mirror reported that if William and Kate had ventured further into Europe, they may have faced several complications upon their return. UK protocols dictate that they would have potentially needed to quarantine if they had chosen to visit the Old Word. In turn, this would have hampered their ability to return to work.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It is alleged that the British royal couple wanted to have a vacation with their little ones before life returns to normal and to take a break from their country residence.

“They decided on a quick getaway before the children returned to school,” a source told the Daily Express.

The Inquisitr reported that they has been homeschooling their children due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seven-year-old George and 5-year-old Charlotte attend Thomas’s Battersea school in London and will be starting Year 3 and Year 1 when school reopens in September this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, is only two years old.

The Isles of Scilly seems to hold some significance for the royal husband and wife. It is widely believed that they spent some time on the Cornish coast after their wedding in 2011. Kate and William also visited the destination in 2016. William then reminisced and told the public about a childhood holiday that he had spent there. Princess Diana, Prince Charles, William, and Harry had holidayed there when he was just seven years old.

William, Kate, George, and Charlotte are expected to return to their home on Friday. The family relocated from London to Anmer Hall, Norfolk in March.