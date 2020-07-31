Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Wife Hailey On Latest Road Trip Stop

Justin and Hailey are still cruising along on the open road.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been enjoying some amazing sights on their recent road trip, but the pop singer seems to enjoy just spending time with his wife the most. He has documented their adventures on his Instagram. One of his latest shares was a photo of the famous couple cuddling it up while standing in a street somewhere unknown.

The “Yummy” crooner mentioned how he is grateful to be making memories together with Hailey, who he called the love of his life in the caption. In the Instagram snap that was shared on Thursday, the Biebers were standing in what appears to be a deserted street with a chain link fence seen right behind them. They didn’t seem to be too concerned about any traffic as they posed together. The blond bombshell had her head on her husband’s shoulder as they both gazed toward the camera.

Justin wore an unzipped red hoodie over his bare chest. He flaunted his huge array of interesting tattoos on his torso. He also sported a pair of green knit shorts that tied in the front. They hung down over his hip line. The 26-year-old musician was also barefoot on the pavement.

The American model showed off her petite waistline in a blue crop top that rode up towards her bosom as she placed her arms on her spouse. She teamed the top with colorful tie-dyed lounge pants. She completed her casual style with a pair of cozy pink slippers. Mrs. Bieber had her blond locks piled into a high bun.

Shortly after this snapshot was posted, Justin also shared another one posing alone in the same area. However, he had moved onto the sidewalk right next to the fence as he stared off into the distance.

Justin and Hailey have not only taken in the beautiful sights of nature, but they also made a stop in Wyoming along the way to pay a visit with Kanye West. They were there to support their friend through his recent drama with wife Kim Kardashian. They have since left his ranch and headed back out on the open road.

There were plenty of mixed messages from fans in the comment section. Some people wondered why they weren’t just staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, while others questioned the validity of their relationship. There was also mention of babies as well.

“Baby Bieber coming soon,” one fan remarked.

Earlier this month, Justin shared another photo on his Instagram stories from their stop in Utah. That one was a pic of his wife sleeping soundly while on a boat. He called her a “literal angel” as she snoozed.