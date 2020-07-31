‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals ‘Recently I’ve Been In A Funk’

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed that she hadn’t been herself lately. The singer tweeted late Thursday night that she had “been in a funk,” and she wasn’t sure how to kick the feeling. Her fans were quick to offer suggestions and support.

Scheana shared that she had been weaning off of the antidepressant, Wellbutrin. Along with the assistance of her doctor, the reality star has been slowly cutting down on the dosage and is now taking just one per week.

Scheana wasn’t sure just what was bringing her down.

“We all know what I’ve been thru, recently I’ve been in a funk. Is it from being off my meds or bc I went thru something traumatic? Or both? I don’t wana get back on them but I can’t shake this funk.”

As Scheana acknowledged in her tweet, the singer has been through a great deal in the past few months. The actress revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking video posted to her YouTube channel back in early July. The “Good As Gold” singer had gotten pregnant with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, and they suffered a loss at six weeks.

Scheana also had another significant life change recently as she shared that she is moving to San Diego, California, to live with Brock. The Vanderpump Rules star announced that they had been approved for a dream condo and would be moving to the southern California city in just a few weeks.

“You are supposed to be in a happy place, moving to SD. Why the funk,” a follower asked.

Scheana acknowledged the excitement of the move but still couldn’t get past her sadness.

“Exactly! And I am. But I can’t help this funk at the same time,” she replied

Some fans suggested that the actress try weed for her ailments, and although Scheana admitted to partaking in the past, it no longer suited her lifestyle.

“Used to always be my answer too. I haven’t smoked since my bday. But it’s not good for the female reproductive system. I’m 35 and do want kids in the future,” Scheana replied.

Many of the actress’s fans have been following her fertility journey and know that she had her eggs frozen so she could have children later in life.

Followers were quick to offer their support and opinions. Several shared their stories of loss and acknowledged what a profound impact that could have on a person.