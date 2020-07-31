Hannah Palmer Rocks Tight Tie-Dye Dress While Posing With Her Pup

Hannah Palmer took to Instagram on July 30 to share a sizzling update that featured her in a tight dress with her beloved pooch in tow. The upload was comprised of two images that got her 1.6 million fans buzzing.

The first image in the set captured Hannah posed in profile. She sat on a plush purple chair in front of a round, wood table that had pink flowers and a candle on top. A white couch could be seen behind the model, while a few photos hung directly above it. Hannah cradled her beloved pooch in her arms and pressed her nose against the dog’s ear as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

Palmer rocked a curve-hugging dress that boasted a bright blue, tie-dye pattern. The garment had thin straps that secured over her tanned shoulders and slender arms. The middle of the ensemble was tight on her torso, and it helped to accentuate her trim waist and midsection. Meanwhile, the piece appeared to have a separate top and bottom that teased a peek of skin above her hips.

Hannah styled her long locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. She wore a few loose waves in her mane, which added plenty of volume. Hannah’s roots were a few shades darker than the bright blond highlights that fell around her face.

The second photo in the series showed the model sitting in the same spot. She altered her pose slightly while pursing her lips and giving a stare into the camera. Her adorable pup was still in her arms, and he showed his affection by giving her a lick on the face.

A product from Manscaped sat on the table directly in front of her, and in the caption, she tagged the brand’s Instagram page. The blond bombshell also offered a promo code for 20 percent off purchases on the site in addition to free shipping.

It comes as no surprise that the photo has amassed over 45,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her adoring fans. Many complimented her beauty while a few more raved over the cute dog.

“Thanks for sharing amazing photos. I like the puppy,” one follower complimented alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“And this is how the term Lucky Dog came about!” another fan cleverly added.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and stunning!! Really amazing!! Awesome!! Angel, princess, queen and goddess together!!! Magical and phenomenal!!!” a third Instagrammer gushed.