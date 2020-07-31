‘Double Shot At Love’: Vinny Guadagnino & Maria Elizondo Share Soaking Wet Stage Moment

Fans of A Double Shot at Love were treated to a moment unlike any other when Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and castmate Maria Elizondo shared a soaking wet moment during a stage performance at Chippendales. Vinny, who is a celebrity dancer in the revue, called Maria on stage and allowed her to participate in a segment.

In the clip, which was posted to Instagram, the group, which included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Suzi Baidya, Maria, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Nikki Hall, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd, attended a performance where Vinny was featured. Also in attendance were Vinny’s Jersey Shore co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren.

Prior to entering the show, the group purchased some fun fashion accessories to wear. These included feather boas, sashes, and for Maria, a bridal crown with a short veil attached. Although none of the women and men in the cast were getting married, they believed it would be fun to act as if they were a group celebrating an event as they attended the show.

Maria and her pals were shocked to see the reality star as he danced, ripped at his shirt, and appeared in various moments of undress throughout the performance. Maria was then called up on stage to participate in a segment of the revue with Vinny, with whom she recently rekindled a romantic relationship.

Maria’s Chippendale’s debut came after the Jersey Shore celeb showered in front of the audience, and she was led up to dry him off. Maria revealed that she felt awkward in front of the large number of attendees with Vinny and stated she felt “uncomfortable” as she didn’t know where to put her hands or where she should look as Vinny stood undressed in front of her.

She would later reveal in the above clip that Vinny was a good dancer, and he knew how to make it “sexy.” In the Instagram comments that followed, she stated that her face that night was a mix of “entrancement and confusion.”

Fans of the show were thrilled to see their favorite reality star in action as a male dancer.

“I love Vinny and Maria so much lol they are the cutest,” said one follower of the series.

“I’m definitely a Maria and Vinny fan, for sure! They should be together, just saying,” stated a second Instagram user.

“I’m in love with these two. Can you both please become an official couple? I’m dying for more,” said a third fan.