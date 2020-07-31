‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 41, Wows In Daisy Dukes While Enjoying A Cocktail

Melissa put on a leggy display on Instagram.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga sizzled in a hot new shot posted to her Instagram account this week as she posed with a cocktail in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The 41-year-old looked years younger than her actual age as she was snapped enjoying the sunshine by the sea.

In the photo, Melissa sat on a white concrete bench as she held up a pink can of Italian Breeze cocktail and lined a couple more up next to her. The mom of three seriously sizzled and flashed her seriously toned legs in a pair of skimpy short denim shorts that showed off her deep, glowing tan.

The reality star’s light blue denim bottoms finished high on her thigh and were frayed at the edges, while they pulled up high at the waist to highlight her seriously slim middle. She stretched out her left leg and bent her right slightly to show off her enviable pins in the sunshine.

She paired them with a plain black tank top that plunged a little low at the chest to reveal her décolletage and featured two thicker straps over her shoulders.

Melissa, who recently shared a sweet snap on a boat alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, pursed her lips and pulled a kissy face as she turned her head to the right. She closed her eyes under her square sunglasses.

The age-defying Envy boutique owner had her long, brunette hair slightly curled and cascading down over her left shoulder. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bracelet on her right wrist while she sported nude flip-flops on her feet.

Melissa posed by the water with a large boat visible behind her. It’s thought she was at her and husband Joe Gorga’s Jersey Shore vacation home.

Plenty of fans were clearly floored by her leggy display, as the comments section was flooded with praise for the long-time RHONJ star.

“Hottest woman alive,” one person commented with three kissing faces.

“@melissagorga you look beautiful inside and out,” another person said with a red heart emoji.

“You look so stunning!!” a fourth comment read.

Another fan called Melissa “gorgeous.”

The post has received more than 11,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she shared it.

The new photo came shortly after Melissa took to social media earlier this month to share another seriously sizzling snap of herself in a two-piece by the swimming pool. In that snap, the Bravo TV personality revealed some of her big secrets to looking so good in her swimwear as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.