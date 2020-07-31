‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Cast List Leaked Hours After CBS Delays Official Reveal Until Season 22 Premiere

The rumored cast list was posted by a credible television source nearly one week ahead of schedule.

Big Brother fans are reacting to a leaked cast list that was posted by TV Guide hours after CBS announced that the official list of players won’t be revealed until the show’s live premiere on August 5.

In a shocking – and confusing – faux pas by the entertainment magazine, a link about Big Brother, seen here, includes a list of 30 past players. While the heading for the page refers to the Big Brother: All Stars Season 7 cast from 2006 and includes the 14 names of those veterans, there are 16 more familiar faces added to the list, including contestants from last summer’s edition of the CBS reality competition.

The names leaked on the cast list are Kevin Campbell, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Josh Martinez, Daniele Donato, Danielle Reyes, Keesha Smith, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Amber Borzotra, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Da’Vonne Rogers, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Kaycee Clark, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Anthony, and Memphis Garrett.

Three of these veterans- Janelle, Kaysarm and Danielle — were also part of the first Big Brother: All-Stars in 2006. The list also includes most of the other members of the inaugural all-star cast: Alison Irwin, Howie Gordon, James Rhine, Will Kirby, Erika Landin, Marcellas Reynolds, Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin, Diane Henry, Jase Wirey, and Jennifer “Nakomis” Dedmond. These appear to be from the original post in 2006.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

No photos are included in the updated casting post, just the names and incorrect information about the year they were on Big Brother. All have “2006” and “23 episodes” next to them, which was the year and length of the first all-stars season.

In addition to the cast list, photos of Big Brother host Julie Chen and superfan Neil Patrick Harrison are featured on the page. Diehard fans may recall that Harris made a cameo on the original Big Brother: All-Stars as part of the “Christmas in August” luxury competition prize, so that is likely a remnant of the vintage post.

As for the posting of the more recent players, it could be either a leaked official cast list that was inadvertently posted by the outlet or a “landing page” for when the cast is officially revealed next week. Almost all of the people on this list have been included in past cast spoilers for this season so it is possible that TV Guide is trying to get a jump start on an update.

In comments to the Big Brother Twitter announcement (seen here) which tells viewers to “expect the unexpected” with the first-ever live move-in and BB22 cast reveal, one fan replied, “It’s ok TV Guide did it for us.”

Other fans also announced that the alleged cast list is posted on the site.