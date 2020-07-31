Allie Auton Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Body-Hugging Mini Dress: ‘Fitness But Make It Cute’

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 31, to share a smoking hot post with her 574,000 followers. In the newest snap, the Australian model rocked a body-hugging mini dress that showed off her insanely toned figure.

In the first snapshot, Allie was photographed outdoors, clad in her scanty attire. She posed sideways on a stairway of a building, doing a squat. Her right knee was bent closer to her body, while the other leg was slightly stretched out. She placed her hands on her thighs. Instead of facing the photographer, she looked at a different direction with a pensive expression.

The second picture showed the babe in a similar pose. She glanced over her shoulder, gazing at the camera, and gave a smile. Her tanned complexion looked enhanced under natural lighting.

Allie rocked a super short baby blue dress, seemingly made of thin, stretchable fabric. The upper part featured a tank top design with adjustable spaghetti-style straps that clung to her lean shoulders. Notably, the style highlighted her slim arms. The garment also seemed to boast a scoop design that exposed her cleavage. However, from her angle, only a hint could be viewed. The snug fit of the piece emphasized her fit physique. It boasted a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached her upper thighs. She completed her sporty look with a pair of white socks and Nike Air Force sneakers.

Allie sectioned the front part of her golden locks and tucked its strands behind her ears, combining them with the rest of her hair. She then tied her blond tresses into a high ponytail with its ends styled in loose waves. As for her accessories, she sported a gold necklace, hoop earrings, and several rings.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about her attire. She also shared that her sexy dress came from a brand called Bo and Tee. She made sure to tag the shop’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

Since being published, the new update has been liked more than 7,800 times and received over 70 comments. Allie’s legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Some online supporters decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“You look so cute! Your hair looks amazing!” a fan commented.

“Look at those calves. They look toned and strong!” added another admirer.

“You are so beautiful. Your hotness is just a bonus,” gushed a third Instagram follower.

“You make everything cute,” a fourth social media user wrote.