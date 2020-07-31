Jordyn Woods Flaunts Busty Cleavage In White Top For Flirty Selfie

Jordyn Woods shared a new flirty selfie with her 11.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 30, that brought in thousands of likes from her adoring fans.

The selfie was taken in what appeared to be the front entryway of her house. In the background of the frame, her followers could see a set of blue doors, a large painting, a decorative plant, and stone flooring.

Jordyn posed in the forefront of the frame, showing off her body from thigh-level up. She wore a white bra that dipped low on her chest and flaunted her buxom bust, showing off plenty of cleavage. She chose to forgo a top and instead wore a navy sports jacket that she left open in the front to put her toned tummy on display. She sported a pair of blue jeans on her lower half.

The model went all out with accessories. She wore a pair of rose-gold dangling earrings, a tight-fitting gold necklace, and a smattering of rings. She also pulled her hair back into what appeared to be a braid and placed a navy baseball cap on her head. A black bag with gold chains hung from one wrist.

As Jordyn snapped the photo, she flaunted a set of manicured nails and looked directly at her phone. She pursed her lips, which she seemed to have made up with a generous layer of gloss. She hooked the thumb of her other hand in the pocket of the jeans while holding open the sports jacket and teasing even more of her body.

In the caption of the post, Jordyn gave the impression that the photo was originally featured on her Instagram stories and that she decided to post it to her page since everyone was feeling it. She added a black heart emoji to the end of her message.

The snap earned nearly 300,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments within the first 10 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many social media users gushed over the model’s beauty and told her that she looked “cute” and “beautiful.” Others resorted to emoji to express their feelings, leaving strings of hearts, heart-eyed smileys, and kissy faces.

“You always look so cute,” one Instagram user commented.

“You’re my fav!” another follower wrote.

One fan asked if they could borrow Jordyn’s purse while another told her they loved the look and wanted to know where she bought the various articles of clothing and accessories. Someone even went so far as to ask Jordyn to marry them because she was so gorgeous.