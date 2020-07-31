‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Hospitalized Sally Pleads For Forgiveness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 3 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is in hospital but well enough to see visitors. In particular, she wants to beg Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for forgiveness after deceiving him, per Soaps. But will Wyatt show her mercy after everything that she’s done?

A Surprising Health Crisis

Wyatt yelled at Sally after he found out that she had been faking a terminal illness. Sally tried to explain that she only wanted some compassion from him after he so callously dumped her for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). After telling him how much she loved him, the designer collapsed.

Since this was not the first time that Sally faked an illness, Wyatt, Flo, and Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) were unsure about the fall. However, Penny’s medical training took over when she realized that the redhead was out cold. Luckily, she knew her patient’s medical history and could start treating her immediately. In the meantime, Flo called 9-1-1.

A Nervous Wait

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo, Wyatt, and Penny will be worried about the designer as she receives medical attention in the hospital. While waiting for her in the waiting room, Flo will fret, per The Inquisitr.

“I can’t believe this is happening!” Flo exclaims on the CBS soap opera.

It appears as if nobody took Sally’s underlying stress issues seriously. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember her hands shaking and how she struggled with her balance. Flo and Wyatt may even realize that, at the very least, the redhead’s emotional wellbeing is taking a toll on her body.

Sally Begs For Forgiveness

Dr. Joyce Griffith (Lisa Canning) will examine the designer and after she’s stable, make her comfortable in bed.

“Sally, you ready for visitors?” she asks her patient.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally wants to see Wyatt. When he comes in to see her, she will beg him to forgive her. As she previously told him, she would have done anything to get him back. After all, they were engaged and talking about having babies when he suddenly dumped her for Flo.

Later, Sally will also see Flo. She will ask her if she thinks that Wyatt will ever forgive her. However, Flo will wisely maintain that the only person who can decide that is Wyatt himself. Sally’s actions were despicable and she let them all believe that she was dying. He may not be willing to let go of the past for now, and she may want to give him some space.