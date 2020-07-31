Tarsha Whitmore Exposes Massive Cleavage & Toned Legs In A Skintight, Plunge Mini Dress

Tarsha Whitmore treated fans to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves this morning, taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a very revealing white mini dress. The skimpy number offered a great view of her voluptuous assets thanks to the form-fitting design and plunging neckline, which fell far past her chest, flashing her midriff. Tarsha kicked things up a notch by opting to go braless under the bust-flaunting item, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The dress appeared to be a wrap-around style featuring long, fitted sleeves and a dangerously-short asymmetric hemline that showed off her thighs The piece was cinched with a gold metallic belt made out of hoops of various sizes, which accentuated her lithe waist. A matching choker sparkled around her neck, drawing even more attention to her exposed cleavage.

The sexy outfit was from the brand, Fashion Nova, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her caption. The sizzling blonde added height to her frame with a pair of stiletto heels that tied around her ankles. The open-toe sandals put her French pedicure on show, sporting clear straps in the front. The back of the heel was a nude color several shades lighter than her bronzed tan. The detail emphasized her glowing, suntanned look, which the camera flash further accentuated.

The 20-year-old model put on a leggy display in the steamy upload, flaunting her toned pins as she stood in a hallway. She held both hands on her thighs and parted her legs, showing off her hourglass curves from a mid-profile angle that teased a glimpse of her perky backside. She was looking off-camera, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips in a provocative way. Her long, golden tresses tumbled over her shoulders in well-defined curls, framing her scandalous décolletage.

The model was snapped in an off-white interior, with the simple décor serving to keep the focus on her killer curves. A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, who showered the model with compliments in the comments. The post reeled in more than 9,400 likes in the first two hours of going live, in addition to 88 messages.

“Sweetheart with that dress and that beautiful tan you look outrageous,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Tarsha you look spectacular,” gushed another person, adding three heart emoji. “Love your outfit!!” continued their message.

“Looks wonderful, queen. Keep killing it,” chimed in a third fan.

“Glowing angel,” quipped a fourth follower, adding a heart-eyes and sparkles emoji.