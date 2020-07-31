Tamar Braxton Speaks Out For First Time After Hospitalization For Alleged Suicide Attempt

Tamar claimed she was 'existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings' in a heartfelt message.

Tamar Braxton has spoken publicly for the first time since she was hospitalized earlier this month following what was widely reported to be a suicide attempt. The Braxton Family Values star issued a lengthy statement about how she’s doing now and her difficult past few weeks on social media on Thursday, July 30, in which she thanked fans for their many messages of support and also opened up about her mental health.

Tamar’s message can be viewed in full via her Instagram account here and was made up of three uploads. She shared a photo of herself and her 7-year-old son Logan followed by two slides that showed her statement.

She began by explaining that she felt her “only responsibility” right now was “to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing” as she said that she wanted to share what she’s been through in the hopes that her being so open would help others who felt the “same defeat” she felt a few weeks back.

“Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place,” she continued, as she tagged her location as being “At Peace With Myself.”

She then appeared to touch on her many forays into reality TV over the years (the star has appeared on Braxton Family Values, Celebrity Big Brother, Tamar & Vince, and the new show Tamar: Get Ya Life!) but claimed that she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The former The Real co-host then explained that she actually wrote a letter asking to get out of a reality TV contract because she wanted to be free from a situation she believed was “unfair,” though she claimed that her “cry for help went totally ignored.”

“I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me,” she said.

Tamar then touched on her current mental state, as she told fans that she wanted it to become normal to acknowledge it “and stop associating it with shame and humiliation.” She also noted that she was now “learning to grow” from the pain she’s been through instead of “looking for an escape.”

Tamar’s words mark the first time she’s spoken out publicly since she was rushed to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a hotel room by her boyfriend David Adefeso on July 16. After a few days, she was reported to have moved to another hospital that specialized in mental health care.

The “All The Way Home” singer’s heartfelt statement came only hours after her sister Toni shared a throwback family photo to her Instagram account as she opened up about how much her sisters mean to her.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.